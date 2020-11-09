UrduPoint.com
Secretary General APSHLA Urges To Review Marriage Halls Closure Decision

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

The General Secretary All Pakistan Shaadi (Marriage) Halls and Lawns Association (APSLA) Jamal Arif Soharwardi has urged the government to review the decision of the closure of marriage halls as a part of SOP against COVID-19 following recommendation of National Command and Operation Centre

In a statement issued here on Monday, he termed marriage halls and lawns an industry and said that around eight million people were connected directly or indirectly with this industry and the decision of closing marriage halls could cause unemployment of people.

All stakeholders connected with this industry had taken sigh of relief after reopening of marriage halls and lawns from September 15 last and the owners have started booking of ceremonies, however, the closure of marriage halls and lawns would not only cause financial losses to owners but it also create unemployment, he said.

