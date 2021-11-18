Secretary General DCO calls on PTA chairman

Secretary General for Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Deemah Al-Yahya on Thursday called on Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj General (Rtd) Amir Azeem Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary General for Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), Deemah Al-Yahya on Thursday called on Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj General (Rtd) Amir Azeem Bajwa.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including enhanced cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies (ICTs), growth of digital economy and efforts to advance the Digital Pakistan vision, said a news release.

The Secretary General and Chairman PTA agreed to further expand mutual collaboration for inclusive digital transformation and growth of digital industries.

DCO is a global multilateral body, established in 2020, that aimed to increase digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy through cooperation among the member states which includes the Islamic Republic of Pakistan along with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.