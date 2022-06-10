UrduPoint.com

Secretary General Khadmin-e-Millat Calls Federal Budget "balanced"

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Secretary General Khadmin-e-Millat calls federal budget "balanced"

Secretary General Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan Sagheer Siddiqi on Friday appreciated the federal budget, calling it "balanced" and said it would bring economic stability in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary General Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan Sagheer Siddiqi on Friday appreciated the Federal budget, calling it "balanced" and said it would bring economic stability in the country.

Sagheer said that incentives announced in the federal budget for the Agriculture sector will strengthen it, adding it would also help to increase the the agricultural output.

Prominent lawyer Farooq Ahmed in his comments over the federal budget lauded the steps announced in promotion of the film industry also asserting that it would be instrumental to show the country's soft image to the rest of the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Budget Agriculture Industry

Recent Stories

Progressive measures afoot to expand tax net for h ..

Progressive measures afoot to expand tax net for high revenues: Miftah

1 second ago
 ANF recovers over 138 kg drugs; arrests six

ANF recovers over 138 kg drugs; arrests six

2 seconds ago
 Parliamentarians protests against blasphemous rema ..

Parliamentarians protests against blasphemous remarks outside Indian HC

5 seconds ago
 US to drop Covid tests for incoming air travel: W. ..

US to drop Covid tests for incoming air travel: W.House

7 seconds ago
 SP Health Secy appoints focal persons for monitori ..

SP Health Secy appoints focal persons for monitoring in hospitals, health centre ..

13 minutes ago
 Lahore Development Authority demolishes various il ..

Lahore Development Authority demolishes various illegal structures

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.