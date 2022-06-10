Secretary General Khadmin-e-Millat calls federal budget "balanced"

Secretary General Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan Sagheer Siddiqi on Friday appreciated the federal budget, calling it "balanced" and said it would bring economic stability in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary General Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan Sagheer Siddiqi on Friday appreciated the Federal budget, calling it "balanced" and said it would bring economic stability in the country.

Sagheer said that incentives announced in the federal budget for the Agriculture sector will strengthen it, adding it would also help to increase the the agricultural output.

Prominent lawyer Farooq Ahmed in his comments over the federal budget lauded the steps announced in promotion of the film industry also asserting that it would be instrumental to show the country's soft image to the rest of the world.