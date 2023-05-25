UrduPoint.com

Secretary General Of Khan's Opposition Party Resigns Due To Mass Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Secretary General of Khan's Opposition Party Resigns Due to Mass Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Asad Umar, the secretary general of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced his resignation, condemning recent attacks on the country's military facilities during the mass protests that shook Pakistan on May 9.

"Not possible for me to lead party under these circumstances. I am resigning as Secretary General and core committee member of PTI," Umar told a press conference in Islamabad, as quoted by Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune.

The politician condemned the May 9 violent protests sparked by Khan's arrest and said that the attacks on the military facilities caused great concern, given the importance of the country's army.

"I think Imran Khan himself has best explained the army's status in Pakistan. He said that we would have seen similar fate like Syria's if it was not for a strong army like ours. Khan said that my country needs my army more than me," Umar was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Given this, he urged a transparent investigation into the attacks and said that all those involved in the incidents should be brought to justice. At the same time, the politician noted that "thousands" of innocent PTI workers and supporters had been arrested in recent weeks and called for their immediate release.

Umar is not the first official to leave the party following the protests sparked by the arrest of its leader. The riots, which claimed the lives of at least eight people, have caused a mass exodus from the PTI, Pakistani media reported. Among those who have announced their resignation are Khan's deputies, Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari. In total, 37 people have left the party across Pakistan, Pakistani news portal Geo News reported.

The former prime minister himself has said in his address to the nation that he is ready to start a dialogue with the military and the ruling authorities if they explain to him how the country would benefit from him quitting the political arena, Pakistani media reported.

Khan was taken into custody on May 9 in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads together with his wife. The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

Following Khan's arrest, the PTI urged Pakistani citizens to gather for mass demonstrations to demand the politician's release. Mass protests erupted across the country, with activists setting police vehicles on fire, attacking military facilities and damaging government property, and the police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. Khan called on his supporters to hold peaceful protests and avoid violations of the law.

On May 11, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of Khan illegal and ordered his immediate release. On Friday, the judicial board of the Islamabad Supreme Court released Khan on bail until May 26. It also barred law enforcement authorities from arresting Khan until May 17 in connection with any new case filed against him after May 9.

On May 16, Islamabad police created a special squad to arrest PTI leaders responsible for the riots. Several Pakistani opposition leaders were arrested last week, but the Islamabad High Court demanded their immediate release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Asad Umar Riots Army Police Syria Water Vehicles Wife Same Lead May Gas Islamabad High Court Media All From Government Best Billion Million Opposition Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

46 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.