Open Menu

Secretary General Of Pakistan Hockey Federation Syed Haider Hussain PHF Calls On Sindh Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Syed Haider Hussain PHF calls on Sindh Governor

Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Syed Haider Hussain Thursday called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Syed Haider Hussain Thursday called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here.

Promotion of hockey, organization of Olympic qualifying tournament and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The Governor said that holding the international hockey competitions in Pakistan after many years was a welcoming sign and said taking measures to promote the national sport was imperative at the moment.

The SG PHF said that Olympic qualifying matches will be held in January next year in which eight teams from the world will participate.

He added that all possible measures are being taken to promote the national game.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hockey World Governor January Olympics All From

Recent Stories

Iran, Zimbabwe Sign Agreements on Cooperation in T ..

Iran, Zimbabwe Sign Agreements on Cooperation in Technologies, Agriculture - Rep ..

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Security Guarantees Should Not Create Se ..

Ukraine's Security Guarantees Should Not Create Security Threats to Other Countr ..

3 minutes ago
 Indian Prime Minister Modi Starts 2-Day Visit to F ..

Indian Prime Minister Modi Starts 2-Day Visit to France

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding judges ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding judges recruitment in Sindh

3 minutes ago
 UN Makes Efforts so West Starts Fulfilling Grain D ..

UN Makes Efforts so West Starts Fulfilling Grain Deal Terms - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves restructuring of Zaye ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves restructuring of Zayed University&#039;s Board of T ..

25 minutes ago
Over Rs. 67 billion disbursed among 7.4 million be ..

Over Rs. 67 billion disbursed among 7.4 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafa ..

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives top-achieving high schoo ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives top-achieving high school students from Al Dhafra Regi ..

55 minutes ago
 Kashmir Volleyball Super League last rounds start

Kashmir Volleyball Super League last rounds start

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps fu ..

Commissioner directs to make flood relief camps function round the clock

2 hours ago
 Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalizat ..

Sen Irfan Siddiqui pays tribute to PM on finalization of IMF deal

2 hours ago
 ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan