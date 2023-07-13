Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Syed Haider Hussain PHF calls on Sindh Governor

Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Syed Haider Hussain Thursday called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Syed Haider Hussain Thursday called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here.

Promotion of hockey, organization of Olympic qualifying tournament and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

The Governor said that holding the international hockey competitions in Pakistan after many years was a welcoming sign and said taking measures to promote the national sport was imperative at the moment.

The SG PHF said that Olympic qualifying matches will be held in January next year in which eight teams from the world will participate.

He added that all possible measures are being taken to promote the national game.