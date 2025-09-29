Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari pays tribute to 16 MRD martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, has paid tribute to the 16 martyrs of democracy from Panhul Chandio village, District Shaheed Benazirabad, on their anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, has paid tribute to the 16 martyrs of democracy from Panhul Chandio village, District Shaheed Benazirabad, on their anniversary.

He said that these 16 brave PPP workers, who laid down their lives during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), earned the highest honor of martyrdom in the struggle against dictatorship and in defense of democracy.

Bukhari stated that just like Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the martyrs of democracy will forever remain alive in history.

He further said that the PPP salutes these courageous Bhuttoist workers and pays glowing homage to their sacrifice.

He also expressed deep respect for the families of the martyrs, who sacrificed their loved ones for the cause of democracy and the country.