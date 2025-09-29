Open Menu

Secretary General Of The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Pays Tribute To 16 MRD Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 10:13 PM

Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari pays tribute to 16 MRD martyrs

Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, has paid tribute to the 16 martyrs of democracy from Panhul Chandio village, District Shaheed Benazirabad, on their anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, has paid tribute to the 16 martyrs of democracy from Panhul Chandio village, District Shaheed Benazirabad, on their anniversary.

He said that these 16 brave PPP workers, who laid down their lives during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), earned the highest honor of martyrdom in the struggle against dictatorship and in defense of democracy.

Bukhari stated that just like Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the martyrs of democracy will forever remain alive in history.

He further said that the PPP salutes these courageous Bhuttoist workers and pays glowing homage to their sacrifice.

He also expressed deep respect for the families of the martyrs, who sacrificed their loved ones for the cause of democracy and the country.

Recent Stories

RDA dispatches relief goods for flood-affected vic ..

RDA dispatches relief goods for flood-affected victims

3 minutes ago
 Bugti emphasise to represent Mines & Minerals Bill ..

Bugti emphasise to represent Mines & Minerals Bill in Balochistan Assembly as jo ..

3 minutes ago
 Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Pa ..

Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Na ..

3 minutes ago
 SBP rolls out interest free financing on Electric ..

SBP rolls out interest free financing on Electric bikes, rickshaws, loaders

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegati ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegation; reviews infrastructure pro ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Vietnam explore cultural collaboration t ..

Pakistan, Vietnam explore cultural collaboration through museum visit

7 minutes ago
Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-chan ..

Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s econom ..

8 minutes ago
 NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives wit ..

NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary

8 minutes ago
 Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 s ..

Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 36 criminals held in Faislabad

36 criminals held in Faislabad

8 minutes ago
 Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy

Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy

8 minutes ago
 3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off ..

3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan