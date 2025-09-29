- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari ..
Secretary General Of The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Pays Tribute To 16 MRD Martyrs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 10:13 PM
Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, has paid tribute to the 16 martyrs of democracy from Panhul Chandio village, District Shaheed Benazirabad, on their anniversary
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, has paid tribute to the 16 martyrs of democracy from Panhul Chandio village, District Shaheed Benazirabad, on their anniversary.
He said that these 16 brave PPP workers, who laid down their lives during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), earned the highest honor of martyrdom in the struggle against dictatorship and in defense of democracy.
Bukhari stated that just like Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the martyrs of democracy will forever remain alive in history.
He further said that the PPP salutes these courageous Bhuttoist workers and pays glowing homage to their sacrifice.
He also expressed deep respect for the families of the martyrs, who sacrificed their loved ones for the cause of democracy and the country.
Recent Stories
RDA dispatches relief goods for flood-affected victims
Bugti emphasise to represent Mines & Minerals Bill in Balochistan Assembly as jo ..
Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Na ..
SBP rolls out interest free financing on Electric bikes, rickshaws, loaders
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegation; reviews infrastructure pro ..
Pakistan, Vietnam explore cultural collaboration through museum visit
Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s econom ..
NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary
Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours
36 criminals held in Faislabad
Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy
3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA dispatches relief goods for flood-affected victims3 minutes ago
-
Bugti emphasise to represent Mines & Minerals Bill in Balochistan Assembly as joint resolution3 minutes ago
-
Secretary General of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari ..3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Vietnam explore cultural collaboration through museum visit7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s economy8 minutes ago
-
NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary8 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours8 minutes ago
-
36 criminals held in Faislabad8 minutes ago
-
Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy8 minutes ago
-
PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norway to discuss humanitarian efforts17 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to stand with national ..17 minutes ago
-
APTMA's stance on IGCEP is devoid of facts & flawed, says Power Division spokesperson17 minutes ago