Secretary General PTI District Mansehra Resigns From Party

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Secretary General PTI district Mansehra resigns from party

Former Advisor to the Chief Minister KPK and Secretary General of the PTI district Mansehra, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah Tuesday has announced his resignation from the PTI party

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Former Advisor to the Chief Minister KPK and Secretary General of the PTI district Mansehra, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah Tuesday has announced his resignation from the PTI party.

Ahmed Shah is the first PTI member who has announced his resignation from the Hazara division.

Addressing a press conference at the Manshera Press Club yesterday, Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah strongly condemned the events of May 9.

He stated that as a retired officer of the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy, having served for 18 years as a Lieutenant Commander, he deeply respects the officers and soldiers who are prepared to protect the country.

He said that he strongly condemns the events of May 9, including the attack on the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander, the siege at the residence of the Peshawar Corps Commander, and the attack on the GHQ.

Syed Ahmed Shah said that any condemnation of these events falls short, this is an attack on Pakistan.

"I bid farewell to the PTI party, I am grateful for the support of my family and associates for this decision and in the future, decisions will be made through consultation", he added.

