Secretary General PTI issues TORs for coordinators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiani Thursday issued a circular regarding Terms of Reference (TORs) for nominated Coordinators.

According to notification issued by PTI Secretary General, any coordinator / deputy coordinator nominated by Secretary General and the team appointed by them at lower tiers shall work according to the following TORs.

According to TORs, appoint coordinators and deputy coordinators at lower tiers would perform similar functions, adding that, identify and highlight irregularities in organization through his/ her team of coordinators/ deputy coordinators and report to Secretary General.

Further receive complaints if any from workers at all tiers, evaluate through his/ her team of coordinators/ deputy coordinators and report to Secretary General.

Monitor and evaluate working of organization at all tiers in accordance with by-laws and constitution of PTI.

The relevant organization shall coordinate / communicate with the coordinator regarding functioning of the organization. The respective organization shall invite the coordinator in all meetings/ sessions/ events at respective tiers.