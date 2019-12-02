Secretary General Receives Letter of Credence of Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received today, 2nd December 2019, in his office in Jeddah, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh who presented to him his accreditation papers as the permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received today, 2nd December 2019, in his office in Jeddah, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh who presented to him his accreditation papers as the permanent representative of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the OIC.



The Secretary General welcomed Ambassador Rizwan, wished him full success in his mission and assured him of the OIC’s commitment to the promotion of its relations and bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Pakistan.

The two sides also seized on the occasion to discuss issues of common interest.