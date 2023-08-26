Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony of distribution of appointment orders among the heirs of the deceased employees was held in the Department of Forests and Wildlife, Balochistan.

Secretary Forests and Wildlife Balochistan Noor Ahmed Perkani was the special guest of the event.

Conservator Officers of Balochistan Forest and Wildlife Department and other officials participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Secretary Forests and Wildlife Balochistan Noor Ahmed Perkani distributed the employment orders to the children and widows of more than 60 employees who died during service.