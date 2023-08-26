Open Menu

Secretary Gives Away 60 Appointment Order Under Deceased Quota

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony of distribution of appointment orders among the heirs of the deceased employees was held in the Department of Forests and Wildlife, Balochistan.

Secretary Forests and Wildlife Balochistan Noor Ahmed Perkani was the special guest of the event.

Conservator Officers of Balochistan Forest and Wildlife Department and other officials participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Secretary Forests and Wildlife Balochistan Noor Ahmed Perkani distributed the employment orders to the children and widows of more than 60 employees who died during service.

Related Topics

Balochistan Died Event Employment

Recent Stories

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

16 minutes ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

16 minutes ago
 Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under de ..

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

18 minutes ago
 CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservo ..

CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..

18 minutes ago
 Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony ..

Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony

18 minutes ago
 AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fine ..

AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fined dairy

18 minutes ago
Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime ..

Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

39 minutes ago
 AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS ..

AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS Asif Shah

39 minutes ago
 Probation officers from information group visits S ..

Probation officers from information group visits Sindh University

39 minutes ago
 Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continu ..

Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continues

39 minutes ago
 83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours ..

83 drug pushers held with 65kg Hashish in 48 hours

1 hour ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mec ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman seeks mechanism to punish sexual harass ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan