Secretary Hails Endowment Scholarships For Professional Students

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 06:17 PM

Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry on Friday said that provision of endowment scholarships to male and female students who were suffering from educational problems due to economic conditions is a very good initiative

The scholarships not only help them to complete their education but they would be able to play an important role in economic and social development of the country by completing their professional education.

He was addressing a ceremony held for distribution of endowment scholarship among students at National Textile University (NTU) here on Friday.

Acting Rector Dr. Zahid Rizwan, Deans Dr. Zafar Jawad, Dr. Yasir Nawab Dr. Sajid Baig Dean, other officials and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

He said that efforts would be made to enhance the scholarship amount for the students. He said that textile was the largest sector which has a lot of opportunities to go forward. He told the students who received the scholarships that what you have received today is your right.

