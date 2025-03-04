Secretary HDA serves notices to absentee staff

The Secretary Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Haider Arain on Tuesday served explanation notices to several absentee employees after his visit to Housing, Accounts, Main Secretariat, Establishment and Planning and Development Control wings

The HDA's spokesman informed that a total of 21 employees were served explanation notices in addition to recommending P&DC wing to issue notices to 38 of its staff.

According to him, the secretary visited the wings for 45 minutes and found the specified staff missing from the office.

Arain directed the authority's officials to attend offices on time and to serve the public for whom the authority had been established.

