Secretary Health announces Rs 0.3 mln for solar system of Khuzdar Teaching Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Noor-ul-Haq Baloch on Monday said that the provincial government was taking steps on priority basis to develop the health sector for ensuring provision of standard medical treatment facilities to people across the province.

He expressed these views while inspecting of Khuzdar Teaching Hospital and Labour Hospital Trauma Center to enhance capacity of the hospitals.

He was accompanied by Divisional Director Health Kalat Division, Dr Shahid Rauf, Principal of Medical College Khuzdar, Munir Ahmed Baloch, MS Teaching Hospital Khuzdar Dr Saeed Ahmed Shahwani, Paramedics officials Manzoor Ahmed and others senor doctors.

The Secretary said the Trauma Center in Khuzdar was being made functional saying that doctors and paramedics in the Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar will be recruited to meet the shortage of staffs and the supply of medicines to the Teaching Hospital Khuzdar could be ensured soon, aimed to provide health facilities to public at district level.

Noor-ul-Haq Baloch also announced Rs 300,000 for the solar system of Teaching Hospital Khuzdar, saying that installment of solar system would improve performance of the hospital in the area.

He further said that the trauma center located on the national highway in Khuzdar would be made operational soon. Khuzdar district was located at the confluence of national highways where accidents were reported in the area, it was very important for the trauma center to be functional and it could save many lives while providing immediate treatment to the injured, he said adding that therefore, we have decided that immediate steps would be taken to make the Trauma Center at Khuzdar operational.

Secretary Health Balochistan mentioned that the Government of Balochistan was trying to provide full medical facilities to the people in urban and rural areas.

In this regard, this important need of the people was one of our priorities and steps were being taken for ensuring provision of health facilities, he said.