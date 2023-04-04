Secretary health awards shields to officers for best performances

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Tuesday presented shields to the officers for the best performance in the Balochistan Health Department.

DG Health Balochistan Dr. Noor Mohammad Qazi, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasool Zehri, Additional Director General Dr. Shaukat Baloch, Additional Secretary Health Hafeez Ayghur, Divisional Director Kalat Dr. Farooq, Director Institute of Public Health Quetta Dr. Amin Mandukhel, In-charge Trauma Center Dr. Azimullah Babar, Head of Balochistan Institute of Nephrology and Urology Quetta Prof.

Dr. Karim Zarkoon, Advisor Human Capital Project Dr. Faheem Khan, Manager TB Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani, Deputy Secretary Health Department Saqib Kakar, were prominent among others who received the shields.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary Health said that the officers who have worked hard should be encouraged. "Government is committed to bringing reforms in the health sector and those playing their pivotal role will be appreciated.