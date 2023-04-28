UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health Balochistan Reviews Preventing Steps On Monkeypox Diseases

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Secretary Health Balochistan reviews preventing steps on monkeypox diseases

Special Secretary Health Balochistan Dawood Khan Bazai, Director General (DG) Health Balochistan Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi chaired a meeting regarding preventing the possible spread of monkeypox diseases at DG Health Office on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Secretary Health Balochistan Dawood Khan Bazai, Director General (DG) Health Balochistan Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi chaired a meeting regarding preventing the possible spread of monkeypox diseases at DG Health Office on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Coordinator Covid-19 Dr. Naqibullah Niazi, MS Benazir Hospital Dr. Afzal Zirkoon, Deputy MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Mehboob Qambrani, Provincial Coordinator EPI Dr. Akhtar Bilidi, Provincial Coordinator MCH Dr. Abdi Khan, Director Provento Program Dr. Amir Resani, Dr. Asfandyar Shirani of WHO, Assistant Medical Superintendent Fatima Jinnah Hospital Dr. Zubair Kakar, Provincial Coordinator DHIS Dr. Dawood Kasi, consultant WHO Dr. Ahmed Wali, Deputy DHO Quetta Dr. Zafar Khosti, Deputy MSBMC Hospital Quetta Dr. Zeenat, PPHI Dr. Mukhtar Zehri and other concerned doctors.

Special Secretary Health Balochistan Dawood Khan Bazai said that special instructions have been issued to the officials of the provincial health department to be on high alert for any suspected case of monkeypox.

It is a viral disease that has been spreading in Europe and elsewhere in recent times, The Department of Health is closely monitoring the situation in Balochistan and has rejected information circulating on social media about cases of monkeypox in Balochistan, he added.

He said that no case of monkeypox has been reported in Balochistan so far." Reports on the spread of the disease in the country on social media were false. .

Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, while addressing the meeting, said that Balochistan Health Department was working diligently and in Fatima Jinnah Hospital, BMC Hospital, Civil Hospital, Mufti Mahmood Hospital, Benazir Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Hospital where isolation wards with 5 to 10 beds for women and men have been established in order to prevent such diseases.

He said that Balochistan Health Department has completed arrangements to implement all precautionary measures and SOPs to deal with the threat of monkeypox virus.

A report of all these matters will be prepared and sent to the higher authorities on a daily basis. The Health Department of Balochistan has announced a high alert against monkey pox. No case has been reported so far, he maintained.

He said that screening of passengers coming from foreign countries was being done at Point of Inter Chaman, Turbat, Gwadar, Taftan, Banjgur, Kech and Airport.

DG Health Dr Noor Muhammad Qazi added that the virus enters the body through cut skin, respiratory tract or eyes, nose or membranes, after the appearance of fever, a rash appears on the patient within one to three days, monkeypox often start on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, other symptoms include headache, muscle pain and fatigue, the incubation period for monkey-pox was usually seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days.

He said that the disease usually lasts for two to four weeks, steps are taken to create awareness about monkeypox among the public through the Health education Cell and staff at the entry points of the province have also been alerted, any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated,

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Education Europe Social Media Fatima Jinnah Gwadar Alert Chaman Turbat Women Mufti All From Airport

Recent Stories

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution ..

US House Foreign Affairs Panel Advances Resolution Requesting Ukraine Aid, Troop ..

2 minutes ago
 Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Ta ..

Berlin Confirms Delivery of Nearly 80 Leopard 1 Tanks to Kiev to Start in Mid-20 ..

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case til ..

Imran Khan gets protective bail in mutiny case till May 3

2 minutes ago
 Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Eur ..

Poland announces $2.4 bn air defence deal with Europe's MBDA

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Investments AGM approves 12.5% cash dividend ..

Dubai Investments AGM approves 12.5% cash dividends

12 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Anti-Discrimination Laws Adopted by Ru ..

UN Welcomes Anti-Discrimination Laws Adopted by Russia in Recent Years

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.