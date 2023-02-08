Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Nasar visits FJCDIQ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Nasar on Wednesday visited Fatima Jinnah Chest Disease Institute Quetta (FJCDIQ)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Muhammad Nasar on Wednesday visited Fatima Jinnah Chest Disease Institute Quetta (FJCDIQ).

Secretary Health, during his visit, inspected various departments including OPD, ICU, Thoracic Surgery Ward and Nursery in the hospital. Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr. Zubair Kakar briefed him about the performance and issues of the hospital.

Nasar expressed his satisfaction on the performance of Fatima Jinnah Chest Disease Institute Quetta and assured that immediate supply of resources to Fatima Jinnah Chest Disease Institute Quetta will be ensured "The efforts of the current hospital administration are proving to be good and fruitful and will be fully supported," he said adding that the government was committed to provide the best medical facilities to the people at public hospitals.

Dr Syed Hidayatullah, Dr Mahmood Ahmad Shahwani, Dr Aman Shah, Dr Manzoor Ahmed Manigal and Supervisor Mir Abdul Ali Khiazai were present on this occasion.