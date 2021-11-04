UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health Calls On Addl IGP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 06:48 PM

Secretary Health South Punjab, Nadir Chatha called on Additional IGP Zafar Iqbal at latter's office here on Thursday

Views of mutual interests were exchanged during the meeting.

Mr Chatha briefed him on the steps taken for betterment of healthcare system of region.

Mr Iqbal said that Punjab Government had established South Punjab secretariat to resolve the problems at their doorsteps.

He informed that police were not only protecting peoples' lives and properties but also extending security cover to all important installations in South Punjab.

He stated that security to polio and corona teams was too being ensured, said a news release issued here.

