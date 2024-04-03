Secretary Health chairs meeting to prevent spread of dengue, malaria in Balochistan

Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan chaired a meeting to prevent spread of dengue and malaria in Gwadar, Ketch and Hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan chaired a meeting to prevent spread of dengue and malaria in Gwadar, Ketch and Hub.

The meeting was attended by Director General Health Dr. Farooq Hoth, Provincial Head of WHO, Dr. Asfandyar Shirani, Director of Public Health Dr. Faheem Khan, Provincial Coordinator Vector Borne Disease and Malaria Control Program Balochistan Dr. Amir Raisani, Director Admin Balochistan Health Card Dr. Ahmed Wali, WHO consultant Dr. Basir, Section Officer Rashaat Ali, Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Baloch. While DHO Turbat Dr. Ababgar Baloch, DHO Gwadar and Hub participated it through online.

Dr. Amir Raisani, Provincial Coordinator, Vector Borne Disease and Malaria Control Program, Balochistan briefed the meeting that measures were being taken to prevent dengue in Gwadar, Kech and Hub.

Dengue larva eradication activities have been initiated by NRSP, PPHI and LHW, Chemical spraying is being done in Gwadar and Turbat with the support of WHO, Fogging has been started by DHO and Municipal Corporation to eliminate dengue mosquitoes, he said in the briefing.

He said that in District Health Office Turbat and Gwadar, Lady Health Supervisors and Malaria Supervisors were sensitized to prevent dengue who were going door to door telling the people about preventive measures to prevent dengue.

Participants were trained in indoor survey and mechanical deworming, they are being further trained for larvading in areas assigned to LHWs of their areas, he said adding that an epidemiological and entomological survey would be conducted to identify dengue hot spot areas and IRS campaign would be conducted in hotspot areas.

He further said in the meeting that NRSP, PPHI and LHW would start social mobilization and health education sessions for public awareness in dengue affected areas from tomorrow.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kech and Gwadar will meet the civil society, Ulama and media and request them to play their role in preventing dengue, he said.

The said that the dengue mosquito was present in the water tanks in the houses, unless the people cover the clean water inside their houses well, the dengue mosquito could not be controlled.

Cover the water tank or the containers in which the water is collected, improve the drainage system of the house and remove standing water on the yard or roof immediately case management training will be done in collaboration with partners DDSRU and WHO will collect dengue data and daily bulletin would be shared, he said.

He said that the Dengue Action Plan for Ketch and Gwadar has been finalized for implementation.

Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan said that we have to adopt a multi-sectoral approach and substantial results could be achieved by immediately mobilizing various institutions under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts to eliminate dengue.

He said that urgent measures were being taken for prevention of dengue and malaria, long-term and short-term plans for prevention of dengue should be made to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria.

He directed that MSs and DHOs of Ketch and Gwadar should ensure sufficient supply of test kits and medicines in hospitals for diagnosis and treatment of dengue and malaria in the public.