Secretary Health Commends Effective Dengue Control Efforts With Public Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adeel Shah, has announced that due to the effective dengue control measures implemented by the health department and the cooperation of the public, only 130 dengue cases have been reported in the province so far this year. Only 11 remain active, while 119 patients have fully recovered.

He noted that the recent increase in dengue cases in certain districts is due to the recent rains, which were influenced by climatic changes.

Adeel Shah urged the public to continue strictly following preventive measures. "We must actively work to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes until the end of the dengue season," he said.

The health department has been directed to adopt an active and systematic approach at all levels to prevent the spread of dengue.

All available resources are being utilized in collaboration with line departments to control the outbreak. All relevant officials have issued clear instructions that no negligence will be tolerated.

District Health Officers (DHOs) have been directed to intensify efforts in surveillance, larval elimination, and dengue control measures. "We are making every effort to control dengue with the community’s involvement," Shah added.

Additionally, at the direction of the Secretary of Health, directives have been issued by Director of Public Health, Dr.

Irshad Ali, to the DHOs of five districts—Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu, Swabi, and Nowshera—where a rise in dengue cases has been observed.

The health department has instructed daily monitoring of the situation, weekly review meetings, and specific actions to limit the spread of dengue in these districts.

DHOs have been tasked with daily case detection, determining the spread of the virus, and taking timely preventive measures.

The letter further instructed the DHOs to organize activities for the elimination of dengue larvae, with special operations in hotspot union councils.

Collaboration with other line departments and full utilization of available resources were also emphasized. The focus will be on conducting dengue surveillance, public awareness campaigns, and community involvement activities in these hotspot areas.

Moreover, practical steps will be taken in the hotspot union councils of these districts, including mosquito-spraying campaigns and efforts to minimize mosquito bites.

Daily situation reports, review meeting minutes, details of larval elimination activities, and reports on special measures will be submitted to the Public Health Section of the Health Department daily.

