Secretary Health describes one year accomplishments of Health Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Health Secretary Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Friday in his annual performance message said the Health Department has achieved many accomplishments in the year 2023.

He said that this year, the department has effectively contained the dengue cases to 747 without any fatalities.

He said by activating seven closed hospitals, medical services are now provided on a double shift basis, both in the morning and evening, compared to the previous practice of offering services only during daytime hours.

Speaking about the impediments related to fake, unregistered, and spurious drugs, Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam Wazir revealed the establishment of the province's first mobile drug lab in Pakistan. This mobile lab travels to different locations to provide on-site analysis of medicines.

He mentioned initiatives taken for Sehat card sustainability. These initiative allows the underprivileged to receive free treatment, while those who can afford it, purchase health card packages for their own medical needs.

Mehmood Aslam further disclosed that the records and other data of over a hundred thousand employees of the Health Department have been digitised. All postings and transfers are now transparently accessible through this web portal. He elaborated on the initiation of geo-tagging for both public and private hospitals and clinics across the province to eliminate quacks and unregistered clinics.

According to him, the Health Department has introduced the first-ever inventory of medical and non-medical equipment in its history. This inventory will enable a quick assessment of machinery in the province's hospitals, ensuring immediate deployment where needed.

Mehmood Aslam Wazir emphasized the continuous implementation of biometric attendance in all hospitals. Additionally, a feedback system regarding the cleanliness and treatment at hospitals has been instituted, where patients' opinions are collected by noting their numbers and contacting them through calls.

APP/vak