Open Menu

Secretary Health Directs DHOs Of Flood-hit Areas To Ensure Medical Aid To Affected People

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Secretary Health directs DHOs of flood-hit areas to ensure medical aid to affected people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan has directed the District Health Officers (DHOs) of Gwadar and Kech to ensure medical aid to the flood-affected people.

The secretary has ordered the DHOs of Gwadar and Kech to send the medical teams, medicines, and equipment to flood-affected areas to provide medical aid to the people in flood-affected areas, Media Coordinator of the Health Department Dr. Wasim Baig said.

Abdullah Khan said that to prevent serious diseases such as diarrhea and dysentery caused by contaminated water, water purification tablets (Aquatabs) are being immediately dispatched to various flood-affected areas.

He instructed that to convene a meeting of the emergency response committees of the flood-affected districts and informed the relevant authorities immediately about the need for medicines and other medical supplies.

Abdullah Khan stressed that the District DSRUs (Disease Surveillance and Response Unite) should start working immediately to deal with the spread of the disease.

The Provincial Coordinator Malaria Control Program has been instructed to take immediate steps to prevent malaria in the area given the increase in malaria cases following the stagnant water in the flood-affected areas of Gwadar.

Related Topics

Balochistan Water Gwadar Media

Recent Stories

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

1 minute ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

28 minutes ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

58 minutes ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

5 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

14 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

14 hours ago
 Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'g ..

Macron not ruling out Western troops in Ukraine 'good sign', Kyiv says

14 hours ago
 QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

QESCO takes action against power theft: SDO

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan