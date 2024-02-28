Secretary Health directs DHOs of flood-hit areas to ensure medical aid to affected people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan has directed the District Health Officers (DHOs) of Gwadar and Kech to ensure medical aid to the flood-affected people.

The secretary has ordered the DHOs of Gwadar and Kech to send the medical teams, medicines, and equipment to flood-affected areas to provide medical aid to the people in flood-affected areas, Media Coordinator of the Health Department Dr. Wasim Baig said.

Abdullah Khan said that to prevent serious diseases such as diarrhea and dysentery caused by contaminated water, water purification tablets (Aquatabs) are being immediately dispatched to various flood-affected areas.

He instructed that to convene a meeting of the emergency response committees of the flood-affected districts and informed the relevant authorities immediately about the need for medicines and other medical supplies.

Abdullah Khan stressed that the District DSRUs (Disease Surveillance and Response Unite) should start working immediately to deal with the spread of the disease.

The Provincial Coordinator Malaria Control Program has been instructed to take immediate steps to prevent malaria in the area given the increase in malaria cases following the stagnant water in the flood-affected areas of Gwadar.