Secretary health directs to intensify dengue prevention activities across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting to review the current situation of dengue in the province, he appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places.

He said that citizens should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon; especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas.

During last 24 hours, a dengue patient was reported from across the province, who was under treatment in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Mianwali.

At present, a total of six patients were under treatment across Punjab, out of which, three patients were admitted in Ittifaq Hospital Lahore, one in Doctors Hospital Lahore, while one in District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Rawalpindi and one in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Mianwali.

In last 24 hours, 291,013 indoor and 59,482 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 1,394 locations.

Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides, of taking precautionary measures against corona pandemic.

He appealed to all religious scholars of Punjab to inform the worshipers coming to mosques about the prevention of dengue.

He further said that public was requested to extend full cooperation to health departmentteams if they come to your home or business centers for checking of dengue larvae.