Secretary Health Discusses Food, Nutrition Plan With UNICEF Delegation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:26 PM

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday discussed food and nutrition plan for the year 2022 with a delegation of United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Nutrition Mission Pakistan

He was chaired a meeting with a delegation of UNICEF Nutrition Mission Pakistan at the office of P&SHD here. Chief Nutrition Pakistan Dr Antainae Garma Menaz, Nutrition Specialist Dr Saeed Qadir, Dr Shafiq ul Rehman, Nutrition Officer Dr Uzma Khurram Bukhari, Dr Lucy and consultant Dr Agha Safdar were present during the meeting.

During the meeting, It was suggested that nutrition plan for both adult parents to be added in the ongoing 1,000 day mother and child nutrition programme as both father and mother plays key role in brought up of a healthy child.

The P&SHD secretary said that stunting and wasting were the two major nutritional deficiency issues in Punjab particularly in southern regions and these factors greatly effects the health index of children. "We are providing supplements for 62 per cent of children who are above 5 years of age and are facing deficiency of Vitamin D all across Punjab," he added.

He said assessing deficiency of micro nutrients in children was a very helpful tool, which had given valuable data for policy makers to devise effective strategies regarding malnutrition. He added that P&SHD was also looking forward to make legal and legislative changes to increase coverage and reach to nutrition programme. "Human Capital Investment Project (HCIP) and Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme were working to serve same purpose which was to fight malnutrition", he said.

P&SHD in collaboration with UNICEF to establish a benchmark programme of Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, in the matter. Collectively, more than 15,000 nutrition staff and more than 200 master trainers were working at present, he said. "HCIP is working on malnourishment in all the districts of Punjab under the universal health Programme," the secretary said.

Imran Sikandar said: "Slogan of 'Health for all' can only be achieved if we eradicate malnutrition and for that, we want to collaborate with all the stakeholders, UNICEF is helping us in capacity building to fight malnutrition".

He said that Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child Health (IRMNCH) & Nutrition Programme Punjab will play a crucial role in this regard.

