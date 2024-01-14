Secretary Health emphasizes continuous efforts to improve hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Saturday emphasized that a continuous process for improving the quality of the three pillars of the health care system consisting of hospitals, medical education and health care should be initiated, activated and strengthened in all teaching hospitals of the province.

The steering committee meeting for the winter session of January 2024 was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan.

In the meeting, PG admission, deputation cases, merit scoring criteria and stipend were finalized for the winter session of January 2024.

The secretary of health while addressing the meeting said that the health department will raise the quality of health care services in treasury and special teaching hospitals of Balochistan according to national and international standards.

It was decided that the Health Department and PGMI Quetta will maintain uniform standards as per the qualification of specialist doctors.

Abdullah Khan said that resident PG training will be allowed in special programs and to conduct a structured practical/clinical training program.

He said that the provincial government is committed to excellence in both clinical education and patient care which will be properly organized and provided with an academic environment.

He said that there should be a commitment to excellence in both medical education and patient care.

The secretary said that the health department has started an independent monitoring system, he added that we need to embrace innovation and new technologies in health.

"In this modern era, we cannot rely on traditional methods alone, we hope that today's meeting will prove to be an important platform to create coordination among all stakeholders to improve the health sector and the government of Balochistan is doing everything possible," he added.

He said that effective legislation and reform measures related to the medical sector are being taken in the province.