Open Menu

Secretary Health Emphasizes Continuous Efforts To Improve Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Secretary Health emphasizes continuous efforts to improve hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Saturday emphasized that a continuous process for improving the quality of the three pillars of the health care system consisting of hospitals, medical education and health care should be initiated, activated and strengthened in all teaching hospitals of the province.

The steering committee meeting for the winter session of January 2024 was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan.

In the meeting, PG admission, deputation cases, merit scoring criteria and stipend were finalized for the winter session of January 2024.

The secretary of health while addressing the meeting said that the health department will raise the quality of health care services in treasury and special teaching hospitals of Balochistan according to national and international standards.

It was decided that the Health Department and PGMI Quetta will maintain uniform standards as per the qualification of specialist doctors.

Abdullah Khan said that resident PG training will be allowed in special programs and to conduct a structured practical/clinical training program.

He said that the provincial government is committed to excellence in both clinical education and patient care which will be properly organized and provided with an academic environment.

He said that there should be a commitment to excellence in both medical education and patient care.

The secretary said that the health department has started an independent monitoring system, he added that we need to embrace innovation and new technologies in health.

"In this modern era, we cannot rely on traditional methods alone, we hope that today's meeting will prove to be an important platform to create coordination among all stakeholders to improve the health sector and the government of Balochistan is doing everything possible," he added.

He said that effective legislation and reform measures related to the medical sector are being taken in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Education January All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

20 minutes ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

24 minutes ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

25 minutes ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

25 minutes ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

25 minutes ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

25 minutes ago
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

25 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

55 minutes ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

54 minutes ago
 Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Ta ..

Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal

54 minutes ago
 PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI

PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan