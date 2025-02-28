Open Menu

Secretary Health Examines Facilities At PIMS

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Secretary Health examines facilities at PIMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Nadeem Mahbub on Friday carried out a surprise visit to the Outpatient Department (OPD) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to review healthcare services and administrative arrangements.

During his visit, the secretary inspected the attendance of doctors and medical staff.

He emphasized that hospital administration must ensure the availability of doctors and paramedical staff at all times, stating that negligence and inefficiency would not be tolerated and reaffirmed zero tolerance policy over absenteeism matters.

Nadeem Mahbub urged the medical professionals to provide the best possible healthcare services to patients, acknowledging that PIMS hospital faces a significant patient load.

He highlighted that as per the Prime Minister’s directives, full support is being given to the PIMS.

The Federal Health Secretary also inspected the newly established patient assistance booths and visited the hospital rooftop to assess ongoing repair work.

He directed the Executive Director of PIMS to ensure the swift completion of these repairs and renovation of washrooms.

He expressed satisfaction with the hospital’s cleanliness and maintenance.

Reaffirming the commitment of the government, Nadeem Mahbub said that providing quality healthcare services to every citizen remains a top priority.

He emphasized that significant measures are being taken to upgrade healthcare facilities and improving hospital infrastructure.

Recent Stories

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

13 minutes ago
 24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

43 minutes ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

44 minutes ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

54 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

58 minutes ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

1 hour ago
 ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

1 hour ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

1 hour ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

1 hour ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan