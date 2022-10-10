UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health For Devising Microplan To Eradicate Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal on Monday conducted a meeting to eradicate and halt the rapid spread of dengue at Health Secretariat here.

According to official sources, the meeting was chaired by Secretary Health South Punjab, which was attended by Deputy Secretary, Dr Maria Mumtaz, CEO DHA, Dr Ali Mehdi, Entomologists and other officials.

The secretary directed CEO District Health Authority to devise a microplan to remove dengue besides making dengue ward completely functional at Government Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH).

He ordered the entomologists to actively perform their duty in field.

He urged the religious scholars, civil society media and other stakeholders to remain onboard, and directed to launched awareness campaign in order to sensitized public on dengue. Secretariat officers should be deputed for monitoring field duties, he concluded.

Earlier, Dr Ali Mehdi briefed the meeting about the steps taken by Health Department for ending dengue in the district.

