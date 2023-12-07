Secretary health for early procurement of medicine, medical equipments

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Balochistan Secretary Health Department Abdullah Khan on Thursday said steps would be taken to complete the process of procurement of medicines, medical equipment and machinery immediately under a transparent procedure

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Secretary Health Department Abdullah Khan on Thursday said steps would be taken to complete the process of procurement of medicines, medical equipment and machinery immediately under a transparent procedure.

Secretary said that the health department would ensure the supply of medicines in all districts headquarters hospitals including tertiary care hospitals of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that the first tender for the purchase of medicines was held in July this year.

Under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan, a high-level meeting of Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority(BPPRA) and the Health Department was held to speed up the process of procurement of medicines.

He said that action is being taken against officials responsible for delay in procurement of medicines during last year and non-payment to pharmaceutical companies on time.

He said despite the availability of funds, the delay in procurement of medicines is not acceptable and the officials responsible for the delay will be identified and an inquiry will be conducted against them.

Abdullah Khan said that the situation is improving significantly, procurement of all medicines will be completed soon.

He said steps are being taken to resolve the problems in the framework contract with pharmaceutical companies and the procurement of medicines has been expedited

MD BPPRA Mujibur Rahman, Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Deputy Secretary Finance Fakhruddin, Under Secretary Finance Bahadur Khan, Procurement Specialist BPPRA Mubasher Khan, Section Officer Riasat Ali, Additional Director MSD Dr. Shoaib Akram, PF Finance Bashir Ahmed were also participated in the meeting.

