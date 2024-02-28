Secretary Health for provision of medical facilities to flood affected in Gwadar

Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan chaired a meeting regarding the possible responsibilities for the supply of medicines and other necessary medical provisions to the flood-affected areas of Gwadar on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan chaired a meeting regarding the possible responsibilities for the supply of medicines and other necessary medical provisions to the flood-affected areas of Gwadar on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Health Atiqullah Khan, Section Officer Tahoor Khan and other assistants.

Dr. Ismail Mirwani, Additional Director MSD briefed the Secretary that the Health Department sent two truckloads of medicines and disposable medical supplies to the flood-affected areas of Gwadar.

Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan reviewed the delivery of medicines and the available stock in flood-affected areas of Gwadar in the meeting.

He said that the treatment of patients in flood-affected areas of Gwadar was the priority, the medical staff was fully prepared in this regard and they were engaged in providing uninterrupted health facilities in the flood-affected areas.

Department of Health Balochistan is not neglecting its duties, serving flood-affected patients is the greatest pleasure, he said adding that steps were indispensable to restore the health of flood victims and protect them from epidemic diseases.

He said that due to the lack of drainage of flood water in different areas, there was a fear of the spread of epidemic diseases, saying that the Balochistan Health Department has adopted an effective strategy to deal with this situation.

He said that the performance of medical teams in flood-affected areas was continuously monitored by DG Health Dr. Farooq Hot, Additional Director MSD Dr. Ismail Mirwani and Director Technical Dr. Ghulam Mustafa.

Reaching flood victims trapped in remote areas affected by floods and providing timely medical assistance to them is one of the top priorities, he mentioned.