Secretary health for stern action against illegal labs in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan on Thursday directed the Healthcare Commission and Balochistan Clinical Laboratory Regulatory Authority to take stern against the unregistered and illegal laboratories working across the province.

Declaring the registration of laboratories with Balochistan Clinical Laboratory Regulatory Authority as mandatory, the secretary said laboratories and diagnostic centres must follow the procedure laid down by the BCLRA for sanitation and waste management.

The secretary of health further directed the owners of the laboratories to get their facilities registered with the BCLRA after meeting the diagnostic and pathological test standards.

APP/ask/umr