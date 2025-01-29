Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan visits THQ Hospital Tangir

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan Asif Ullah Khan, along with Director Health Diamer Division Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Khan and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Riaz Raees visited THQ Hospital Tangir Diamer.

During the visit they reviewed the medical facilities provided to the public and assessed the hospital’s renovation work.

During the visit the locals expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Secretary Health Asif Ullah Khan, Director Health Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Tangir, Khalid Mehmood, for fulfilling their commitments.

The government promptly ensured the appointment of a Medical Superintendent (MS), the activation of the hospital’s laboratory, the recruitment of new doctors, and the modernization of the hospital infrastructure.

On this occasion Secretary Health Asif Ullah Khan emphasized that the provincial government’s top priority is to provide the best healthcare facilities at people’s doorstep. He further stated that additional measures are being taken to ensure quality and timely medical services for the local population.