Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan Visits THQ Hospital Tangir
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan Asif Ullah Khan, along with Director Health Diamer Division Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Khan and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Riaz Raees visited THQ Hospital Tangir Diamer.
During the visit they reviewed the medical facilities provided to the public and assessed the hospital’s renovation work.
During the visit the locals expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Secretary Health Asif Ullah Khan, Director Health Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Khan, and Assistant Commissioner Tangir, Khalid Mehmood, for fulfilling their commitments.
The government promptly ensured the appointment of a Medical Superintendent (MS), the activation of the hospital’s laboratory, the recruitment of new doctors, and the modernization of the hospital infrastructure.
On this occasion Secretary Health Asif Ullah Khan emphasized that the provincial government’s top priority is to provide the best healthcare facilities at people’s doorstep. He further stated that additional measures are being taken to ensure quality and timely medical services for the local population.
Recent Stories
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024
American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office1 minute ago
-
Powering maternal health: Multi micronutrient supplements distributed among women in KP2 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan visits THQ Hospital Tangir2 minutes ago
-
Five more suspended parliamentarians to rejoin their respective legislatures following ECP’s compl ..2 minutes ago
-
PRCS receives Aid for 1200 families of Kurram: Imran Wazir2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera holds one-day training session for school teachers2 minutes ago
-
Robinson term CAYA Summit 2025 a step in regional collaboration12 minutes ago
-
FBR organizes "Open Court" to resolve tax payers' problems on priorty12 minutes ago
-
Youth should serve as quality future architects of nation: ACS (G) AJK12 minutes ago
-
PTI is an opportunist party; Hanif Abbasi12 minutes ago
-
Media workshop highlights surge in youth noncommunicable diseases12 minutes ago
-
DDWP approves rehabilitation of sewerage system12 minutes ago