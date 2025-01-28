Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan Warns Employees Against Political Activities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan Asifullah Khan has issued a stern warning to health department employees, instructing them to refrain from engaging in any political activities.
He emphasized that the Primary duty of government employees is to serve the public and their focus should remain on patient care and medical services.
Asifullah Khan stated that if any employee wishes to pursue a career in politics and serve the people through that platform, they should first resign from their government position, as participation in political activities is strictly prohibited for government employees under existing regulations.
He further directed doctors and medical staff to dedicate their skills solely to patient treatment and healthcare services.
The health department officials and employees have been urged to strictly adhere to these guidelines.
