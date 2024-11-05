Open Menu

Secretary Health Inaugurates 2nd Batch Of Nurses’ Capacity Building Project

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Secretary Health inaugurates 2nd batch of Nurses’ Capacity Building Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Secretary Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Adeel Shah has stated that the Department of Health, in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and British universities consortium, has initiated a phased program of advanced professional training for nurses serving in public hospitals.

This program will not only open new avenues for training nurses on modern lines but will also foster a new culture of nursing care in public sector hospitals.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the second batch of KP Nurses Capacity Building Project organized in collaboration with the British universities consortium at KMU.

Distinguished guests at the event included representatives from SAME RPS UK, Dr Ijaz Hussain; Pro Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof Dr Rubina Nazli; KMU Registrar, Inam Ullah Wazir; Head of HSRU at the Department of Health, Dr Khalil Ur Rehman; Director of Nursing, Dr Fareed Ullah Shah from DG Health Services; and KMU INS Director, Dr Najma Naz.

The Health Secretary emphasized that, in alignment with the vision of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, selected nurses will receive advanced training to provide high-quality medical services in government hospitals, leading to significant improvements in the delivery of healthcare services.

He expressed satisfaction over the healthcare system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saying despite challenging conditions, the medical staff is performing exemplary services.

He further highlighted that this advanced training program for nurses was initiated upon the special interest and directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that its outcomes will be encouraging. Recognizing the vital role of nurses in the healthcare system, the Health Secretary stressed the importance of enhancing their professional skills.

He appreciated the special interest taken by the representative of SAME RPS UK, Dr Ijaz Hussain, and KMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, and expressed confidence that after the successful training of the first group, the training of subsequent groups will be conducted with the same enthusiasm and dedication.

He expressed optimism that this training program will not only enhance the professional skills and capabilities of nurses but also benefit the welfare of patients in public hospitals.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same United Kingdom Khyber Medical University Event From Government

Recent Stories

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

2 hours ago
 US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

2 hours ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

2 hours ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

3 hours ago
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

4 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

6 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan