Secretary Health inaugurates 2nd batch of Nurses’ Capacity Building Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Secretary Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Adeel Shah has stated that the Department of Health, in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and British universities consortium, has initiated a phased program of advanced professional training for nurses serving in public hospitals.

This program will not only open new avenues for training nurses on modern lines but will also foster a new culture of nursing care in public sector hospitals.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the second batch of KP Nurses Capacity Building Project organized in collaboration with the British universities consortium at KMU.

Distinguished guests at the event included representatives from SAME RPS UK, Dr Ijaz Hussain; Pro Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof Dr Rubina Nazli; KMU Registrar, Inam Ullah Wazir; Head of HSRU at the Department of Health, Dr Khalil Ur Rehman; Director of Nursing, Dr Fareed Ullah Shah from DG Health Services; and KMU INS Director, Dr Najma Naz.

The Health Secretary emphasized that, in alignment with the vision of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, selected nurses will receive advanced training to provide high-quality medical services in government hospitals, leading to significant improvements in the delivery of healthcare services.

He expressed satisfaction over the healthcare system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saying despite challenging conditions, the medical staff is performing exemplary services.

He further highlighted that this advanced training program for nurses was initiated upon the special interest and directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that its outcomes will be encouraging. Recognizing the vital role of nurses in the healthcare system, the Health Secretary stressed the importance of enhancing their professional skills.

He appreciated the special interest taken by the representative of SAME RPS UK, Dr Ijaz Hussain, and KMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, and expressed confidence that after the successful training of the first group, the training of subsequent groups will be conducted with the same enthusiasm and dedication.

He expressed optimism that this training program will not only enhance the professional skills and capabilities of nurses but also benefit the welfare of patients in public hospitals.