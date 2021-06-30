Secretary health inaugurates drive against Hepatitis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Rubaba Buledi on Wednesday inaugurated campaign for screening diagnosis and treatment of jaundice for officers, staff and prisoners of all the jails across the province.

Inspector General (IG) of Prisons Balochistan Usman Ghani Siddique, Director General Health Services Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti, Provincial Head of Hepatitis Control Program Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghorizai and focal person for the Prime Minister Hepatitis Control Program Dr. Huma Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Rubaba Buledi said that hepatitis had become a serious health issue and provincial government was taking all possible measures to control it.

She said that the Balochistan Hepatitis Control Program was playing an active role in the fight against hepatitis and the program was being expanded and strengthened within the available resources.

Dr Rubaba said that the process of vaccination against hepatitis has been started in 11 jails from today under which medical tests and vaccination of all prisoners along with officers and staff of all jails in Balochistan including female staff and prisoners have been initiated.

Inspector General of Prisons Balochistan Usman Ghani Siddique said practical steps would be taken to provide quality and better medical facilities in the prisons of Balochistan. The vaccination in 11 jails in the province, including Central Jail Quetta under the Chief Minister's Hepatitis Control Program, is an encouraging initiative that will benefit officials, employees and all inmates, he said.

Provincial Coordinator, Hepatitis Control Program Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghorizai, said the screening for prevention of hepatitis in the jails would be done with the participation of Health department Balochistan to improve the medical facilities available in the jails.

Measures for vaccination and treatment will be made fruitful in a short span of three months, she explained adding that according to a medical survey, Naseerabad is in the red zone for hepatitis in Balochistan, while Lasbela is second in the Hepatitis prevalence.

She said in addition to the diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis we are also working on awareness campaigns in the areas so that people can be made aware of the precautions to be taken against this contagious disease.

Addressing the event, focal person for the Prime Minister Hepatitis Control Programme, Dr. Huma Qureshi said the rate of hepatitis in Pakistan was alarmingly saying in such a time, we have to take concrete measures without delay and work on war footing to eradicate this disease.

She appreciated the efforts for hepatitis screening and vaccination process in Balochistan jails. she described it as another important step towards eradication of Hepatitis and hoped that Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi as Team Leader Health Department and Medical Specialist Balochistan would continue to support the Hepatitis Control Program to eradicate this contagious disease.

At the end of the ceremony, IG Prisons Balochistan Usman Ghani Siddique presented shields to Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Dr. Huma Qureshi, Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti, and Dr. Gul Sabeen on behalf of the Department of Prisons.

Later, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi along with IG Prisons inspected the Jail dispensary, Women and Children's Barracks.