Secretary health inspects anti-measles, rubella campaign in Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Health Tahir Orakzai on Sunday visited District Headquarters Hospital in district Hangu and inspected ongoing 12-day anti-measles, and rubella campaign.

He was accompanied by MPA Shah Faisal while District Health Officer Hangu Dr Kaleemullah, and Medical Superintendent THQ Dr Nawab were also present in DHQ.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary health said that the provincial government has taken pragmatic steps to provide modern health facilities to masses. He said that objectives of launching anti-measles and rubella campaigns to protect new generation from these diseases.

He directed the officials of health department to utilize their energies for ensuring inoculating each and every child against measles and rubella diseases. He also urged Ulema, journalists and members of civil societies to play their due role for making the camping success.