Secretary Health Inspects Medical Facilities In Hospital, Rural Health Centres
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Secretary Health & Population Welfare Departments Nadia Saqib paid surprise visits to various public hospitals here on Thursday.
She visited 60-bed Rural Health Centre Khurrianwala and expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation and performance of the staff. She immediately suspended the Medical Superintendent and ordered for improving the arrangements at the centre.
Later, she went to Nusrat Fateh Ali khan Hospital and inspected medical facilities. She visited emergency, OPD, Wards and checked the attendance of doctors and paramedics as well as cleanliness arrangements.
She talked with attendants of the patients and inquired about the provision of medicine and behavior of doctors and other staff.
She ordered the management to ensure all types of medicine and other medical facilities to patients as per the policy of Punjab government.
Secretary Health Nadia Saqib also visited Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic Chak 189, 200-RB and rural health center 229-RB Makuana.
Talking to the media on the occasion, she said that basic medical facilities are available to people of remote areas near to their doors at Maryam Nawaz health clinics.
She said that provision of medical facilities to people at their steps was the priority of the Punjab government as per the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
A zero tolerance policy is being followed on provision of all types of medicine indoors at government hospitals, she said and added that no compromise would be made in this regard.
The officers of the health department were also accompanied.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight17 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package17 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik27 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP27 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured27 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan27 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad27 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners27 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar27 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide37 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday37 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics37 minutes ago