Secretary health inspects medical facilities in hospital, rural health centres

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Secretary Health & Population Welfare Departments Nadia Saqib paid surprise visits to various public hospitals here on Thursday.

She visited 60-bed Rural Health Centre Khurrianwala and expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation and performance of the staff. She immediately suspended the Medical Superintendent and ordered for improving the arrangements at the centre.

Later, she went to Nusrat Fateh Ali khan Hospital and inspected medical facilities. She visited emergency, OPD, Wards and checked the attendance of doctors and paramedics as well as cleanliness arrangements.

She talked with attendants of the patients and inquired about the provision of medicine and behavior of doctors and other staff.

She ordered the management to ensure all types of medicine and other medical facilities to patients as per the policy of Punjab government.

Secretary Health Nadia Saqib also visited Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic Chak 189, 200-RB and rural health center 229-RB Makuana.

Talking to the media on the occasion, she said that basic medical facilities are available to people of remote areas near to their doors at Maryam Nawaz health clinics.

She said that provision of medical facilities to people at their steps was the priority of the Punjab government as per the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

A zero tolerance policy is being followed on provision of all types of medicine indoors at government hospitals, she said and added that no compromise would be made in this regard.

The officers of the health department were also accompanied.