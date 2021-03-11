Secretary Health inspects newly constructed Gynecology Ward in Civil Hospital Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch on Thursday visited Civil Hospital Quetta and inspected it's the newly constructed Gynecology Ward.

Ayesha Siddique, Prof. Saira Inayat, RMO Dr. Hafeez Sial, Admin Officer Qadir Satakzai, Assistant Accounts Officer Muhammad Khair and SDO Abdul Salam were present on the occasion.

The Secretary Health reviewed the process of transfer of departments of Civil Hospital Quetta in the light of the decision of High Court Balochistan Case No. 767 so that the decision of the esteemed court can be implemented immediately.

The Civil Hospital met with the heads of Radiology, Dermatology and Gynecology.

Balochistan Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch directed the SDO to complete the construction of the gynecological complex as soon as possible so that the gynecology department could be shifted to a new building.

Meanwhile, in a collaboration with UNFPA, MNCH organized a workshop for health care workers on Provincial TOT on Long Actin Oral Contraceptive at Civil Hospital Quetta which was chaired by Health Secretary Noor-ul- Haq Baloch, so that they could go to district and to train other health care workers after getting master trainers from this workshop.