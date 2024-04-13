Secretary Health Inspects Vaccination Process During Eid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Provincial Secretary Health, Mehmood Aslam Wazir visited various designated polio vaccination spots during Eid and inspected the ongoing inoculation process.
He visited various toll plazas and check posts to witness the vaccination process of children.
He also listened to the problems of polio workers and assured them of cooperation.
Stressing upon workers to realize their responsibilities in the national cause of polio eradication he directed them to be vigilant to inoculate children who missed vaccination due to travelling from one place to another.
Secretary Health also urged transporters to cooperate with polio workers deputed on toll plazas and check posts for vaccination.
