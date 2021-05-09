Secretary Health KP visits Mufti Mahmood Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) ::Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imtiaz Shah accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah and Additional DG Health Ikramullah on Sunday visited Mufti Mahmood Hospital and checked the overall arrangements made for the corona patients and vaccination center.

They inspected the vaccine center and intensive care unit and expressed satisfaction over the available resources and facilities.

Issuing a number of instructions during the visit, the Health Secretary Imtiaz Shah said all available resources would be used to curtail third wave of coronavirus, adding no negligence would be tolerated regarded the treatment facilities.

Secretary Health Imtiaz Shah also checked the oxygen stock and issued directions to deal with any emergency situation.

Imtiaz Shah also visited the hospital wards and inquired after the health of patients.

He also asked the patients and their attendants and inquired about the facilities being provided to them.