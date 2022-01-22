Secretary Health KP visits Torkham Border

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tahir Orakzai Saturday visited Torkham on Pak-Afghan border and inspected the arrangements made for the vaccination and screening of the people coming to Pakistan from Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tahir Orakzai Saturday visited Torkham on Pak-Afghan border and inspected the arrangements made for the vaccination and screening of the people coming to Pakistan from Afghanistan.

During his visit, he also reviewed vaccination and screening on Pak-Afghan border and directed the officials to ensure proper testing and screening in order to stop spreading of Omicron variant cases in Peshawar.

Secretary Health KP also visited Pak-Afghan Friendship Hospital on the border and met the staff of the hospital and also inspected the cleanliness.

Health department staff are always vigilant for Omicron, said Secretary Health.

Emergency measures are being taken in view of rising Omicron cases in Peshawar with thousands of people being screened and vaccinated daily on Pak-Afghan border, Secretary Health told media men.

He said that the government has taken all appropriate measures to deal with the situation at the border crossing and facilitating the people coming from Afghanistan.