Secretary Health Of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch Visits MSD

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 11:38 PM

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch, has stated that the purpose of supply chain management measures is to strengthen and streamline the distribution of medicine supplies and to ensure transparency and accountability in the healthcare system

He made these remarks on Saturday during a briefing session while visiting the MSD (Medical Store Department) along with the Director of MSD, Dr. Ismail Merwani.

Secretary Saleh Baloch also inspected various departments of the MSD.

On this occasion, Dr. Ismail Merwani provided a briefing to the Secretary of Health on the management of the medicine supply chain, timely delivery to health facilities across the province, comprehensive repair and renovation of MSD offices and warehouses since 1971 with the support of BHCEP, and other sections with TORs.

He mentioned that a procurement cell has been established in MSD to guarantee the purchase of quality medicines.

To ensure transparency for the people of Balochistan, especially in remote districts, the health department has established a procurement committee, subcommittee, and complaints committee along with inspection committees.

Additionally, the launch of a robust supply chain management dashboard for the transparent and timely delivery of medicines is a positive step. For the first time, a list of essential medicines for the province has been introduced, which is a milestone.

The draft of the procurement policy has been finalized and would soon be presented to the provincial cabinet for approval through the health department.

Secretary Saleh Baloch emphasized that, following the directives of the Chief Minister of Balochistan and the Provincial Health Minister, efforts are being made to ensure the provision of better treatment facilities and medicines to patients in hospitals located in remote areas of the province.

APP/ask.

More Stories From Pakistan