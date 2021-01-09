Secretary Health pledges to provide treatment facilities to patients in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch on Saturday said measures were being taken to provide training to the medical staff for ICU of Civil Hospital Quetta in order to improve the quality of treatment facilities for patients.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at Civil Hospital Quetta to set up the largest medical ICU included 30 beds in the history of Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Arbab Kamaran Kasi, head of Medicine Unit ii, Prof. Syed Khalid Shah, Head of Department of Medicine Unit iv Prof. Jahanzeb Khan Nasir, Assistant Prof. Dr. Kaleemullah, DMS Admin Dr. Javed Akhtar, DMS General Dr. Mehboob Qambrani, ICU Specialist Dr.

Yousuf Achakzai, RMO General Dr. Hafeez Sial, Nursing Superintendent Babar Ansari and Assistant Accounts Officer Muhammad Khair.

The Secretary of Health said a special budget would be allocated for setting up the latest ICU in the Hospital to enhance the capacity of the hospital.

He said that all resources were being utilized to provide the best treatment facilities to the patients in government-run hospitals.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and Chief Secretary According to the vision of Balochistan Captain (retd) Fazil Asghar, special attention is being paid to the health sector and practical steps are being taken in this context, he said.