Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Secretary Health presides review meeting of EPI Balochistan

Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Monday presided the fourth quarterly review meeting of EPI Balochistan and reviewed the coverage of EPI, set goals and resources and evaluated the performance of all district health officers across the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Monday presided the fourth quarterly review meeting of EPI Balochistan and reviewed the coverage of EPI, set goals and resources and evaluated the performance of all district health officers across the province.

The Secretary Health expressed his displeasure over the absence of Divisional Director Loralai and Divisional Director Rukhshan divisions.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan said that District Health Officers should complete the targets set by EPI, MNCH and Nutritionist.

He directed that PPHI should ensure deployment of LHV and vaccinators.

He added that EPI will help in strengthening the services of MNCH and nutritionists. Abdullah Khan said that with the support of District Health Officers and Deputy District Health Officers and adoption of effective strategies, the vaccination and immunization targets set at the regional level can be achieved.

He added that vaccines and immunizations are the best defense against life-threatening diseases and infections in children.

The secretary mentioned that the EPI's performance is notable in the expansion program of vaccines and immunizations to eradicate polio, maternal and neonatal tetanus and measles.

He said “Routine vaccinations can still help control epidemics. Immunizations provide essential protection against potentially life-threatening diseases. Prophylactic vaccines have the potential to have far-reaching effects that contribute to health services and wellness. In many countries, immunization programs have been highly successful.”

In the meeting, DG Health Dr. Farooq Hoth, Additional Secretary Health Atiqullah Khan, Provincial Coordinator for Immunization Balochistan Dr. Kamalan Gichki, Divisional Director Quetta Dr. Lubni Khalil, Deputy Director EPI Dr. Zafar Khosti, Staff Officer Secretary Health Mir Shaukat Zahri and other participated.

