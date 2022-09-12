Secretary Health reviews dengue situation in Punjab

Special Secretary Health Dr Farrukh Naveed on Monday presided over a meeting to review the situation of dengue throughout the province as well as medical facilities for dengue patients in the government teaching hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Secretary Health Dr Farrukh Naveed on Monday presided over a meeting to review the situation of dengue throughout the province as well as medical facilities for dengue patients in the government teaching hospitals.

During the meeting, medical superintendent of all government teaching hospitals gave a briefing to the special secretary.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Farrukh Naveed said that the situation of dengue in all over the Punjab was being monitored on daily basis, adding that beds for dengue patients were being increased in all the government teaching hospitals.

He said there should be at least three CBC analyzers in every teaching hospital, adding that the medical superintendent of all the teaching hospitals of Punjab should update twice daily regarding dengue patients.

He said that dengue counters were fully functional in all teaching hospitals of Punjab, adding that supply of medicines for dengue patients should be ensured.

He directed the MS of all government teaching hospitals to notify about beds and medical facilities for dengue patients.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Additional Secretary Zahida Azhar, concerned Deputy Secretaries, MS Services Hospital Dr Ehtishamul Haque, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Athar, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Munir Ahmad, MS Shahdara Hospital Dr Amir Mufti, MS Holy Family, DHQ Rawalpindi and other government hospitals participated through video conference.