UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health Reviews Dengue Situation In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Secretary Health reviews dengue situation in Punjab

Special Secretary Health Dr Farrukh Naveed on Monday presided over a meeting to review the situation of dengue throughout the province as well as medical facilities for dengue patients in the government teaching hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Secretary Health Dr Farrukh Naveed on Monday presided over a meeting to review the situation of dengue throughout the province as well as medical facilities for dengue patients in the government teaching hospitals.

During the meeting, medical superintendent of all government teaching hospitals gave a briefing to the special secretary.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Farrukh Naveed said that the situation of dengue in all over the Punjab was being monitored on daily basis, adding that beds for dengue patients were being increased in all the government teaching hospitals.

He said there should be at least three CBC analyzers in every teaching hospital, adding that the medical superintendent of all the teaching hospitals of Punjab should update twice daily regarding dengue patients.

He said that dengue counters were fully functional in all teaching hospitals of Punjab, adding that supply of medicines for dengue patients should be ensured.

He directed the MS of all government teaching hospitals to notify about beds and medical facilities for dengue patients.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Additional Secretary Zahida Azhar, concerned Deputy Secretaries, MS Services Hospital Dr Ehtishamul Haque, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Athar, MS Mayo Hospital Dr Munir Ahmad, MS Shahdara Hospital Dr Amir Mufti, MS Holy Family, DHQ Rawalpindi and other government hospitals participated through video conference.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Family Mufti All Government

Recent Stories

Spain to Allocate $30Bln to Help Citizens Most Aff ..

Spain to Allocate $30Bln to Help Citizens Most Affected by Inflation - Prime Min ..

39 seconds ago
 Senate body informed about flood-caused damages to ..

Senate body informed about flood-caused damages to highways

41 seconds ago
 NEPRA approves Rs 4.34 per unit FCA charges for Ju ..

NEPRA approves Rs 4.34 per unit FCA charges for July

44 seconds ago
 Protest held against formation of single education ..

Protest held against formation of single education board

46 seconds ago
 London to Face Surging Travel Demand Ahead of Fare ..

London to Face Surging Travel Demand Ahead of Farewell to Late Queen - Network R ..

5 minutes ago
 New Judicial Year commences with ceremony at Supre ..

New Judicial Year commences with ceremony at Supreme Court building

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.