Secretary health reviews issues faced by medical colleges

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Isfand Yar Khan Kakar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the issues faced by the medical colleges of Balochistan.

The principals of the medical colleges including Prof. Dr. Shabir Ahmed Lehri Vice Chancellor BUMHS, Dr. Tehmina Asad Executive Member PMDC, Prof. Dr. Samad Gichki Principal JMC and Prof. Dr. Afzal Khaliq Principal MMC attended the meeting.

They thoroughly briefed the secretary health about the problems faced by the medical colleges of Balochistan.

Addressing the participants, the secretary said that steps are underway to provide modern medical facilities to the medical colleges at the district level in Balochistan. The functioning of medical colleges will not only reduce the burden of patients on the hospitals of Quetta, but the people of Balochistan will have access to treatment facilities at their doorstep, he said.

The secretary assured the head of the colleges of early resolution of the issues on priority basis.