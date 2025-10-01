Secretary Health reviews major health projects in Turbat, emphasises timely completion

Balochistan’s Provincial Secretary for Health, Mujeeb ur Rehman Panizai, conducted a comprehensive inspection of two key healthcare infrastructure projects in Turbat the under-construction Teaching Hospital and the Makran Medical College Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Balochistan’s Provincial Secretary for Health, Mujeeb ur Rehman Panizai, conducted a comprehensive inspection of two key healthcare infrastructure projects in Turbat the under-construction Teaching Hospital and the Makran Medical College Hospital.

Accompanied by senior officials and public representatives, Panizai assessed the pace and quality of ongoing construction work, said a news release.

The visit followed a high-level meeting at the divisional headquarters in Turbat, chaired by Provincial Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi. The session addressed pressing regional concerns, including law and order and the progress of development initiatives.

The meeting and inspection visit drew participation from prominent figures, including MPA Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch, Advisor to the Chief Minister Mina Majeed Baloch, MPAs Haji Barkat Rind and Mir Asghar Rind, several provincial secretaries, Commissioner Makran Qadir Bakhsh Parakani, Deputy Commissioner Kech Bashir Barich, District Police Officer Captain (Retd) Zubaib Mohsin, and other district health and administrative officials.

During the site visits, Secretary Mujeeb ur Rehman expressed satisfaction with the construction standards and issued firm directives to ensure the projects are completed on schedule and meet the highest quality benchmarks.

He described the Teaching Hospital and Makran Medical College as revolutionary steps for the Makran Division, poised to deliver modern, accessible healthcare services to the local population.

Mujeeb ur Rehman reaffirmed the provincial government’s dedication to enhancing the health sector, emphasizing that all available resources are being mobilized to meet this objective. He noted that the timely completion of these facilities would mark a significant milestone in improving public health services across the region.

Public representatives and officials pledged their full support to the Health Secretary, committing to collaborative efforts that ensure the successful delivery of quality healthcare to the people of Makran.