Open Menu

Secretary Health Reviews MNCH, MCH Nutrition Programs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM

Secretary Health reviews MNCH, MCH Nutrition programs

Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan, on Friday, chaired a meeting to review programs including the Maternal and New Child Health Program (MNCH), Nutrition and MCH here at health department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan, on Friday, chaired a meeting to review programs including the Maternal and New Child Health Program (MNCH), Nutrition and MCH here at health department.

DG Health Farooq Hoot, Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Divisional Director Quetta Division Dr Lubna Khalil, Provincial Coordinator MNCH Dr Gul Sabin Azam Ghorizi, Provincial Coordinator Nutrition Dr Naeem Zarkoon, Provincial Coordinator MCH Dr Thimeen Gil were in attendance.

The provincial coordinators briefed the health secretary about the performance and working of their programs.

Abdullah Khan while talking to the program coordinators said the scope of quality medical facilities related to mother and child health may be enhanced.

“Multi-pronged initiatives are required to make more effective the efforts of all development partners and stakeholders to address maternal and child health and related issues, he added.

He stressed the need to create awareness about the importance and effectiveness of mother’s milk. “Breastfeeding is the best diet for a baby that strengthens kids’ immune system against diseases,” he maintained.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta May All Best

Recent Stories

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, re ..

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..

2 minutes ago
 Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 a ..

Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested

3 minutes ago
 SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan mother languages literature festival unve ..

Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry

3 minutes ago
 Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karach ..

Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival

3 minutes ago
 SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhib ..

SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects

3 minutes ago
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervis ..

PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators

3 minutes ago
 169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web ..

169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman

5 minutes ago
 National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ co ..

National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes

8 minutes ago
 HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debat ..

HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship

8 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in ..

IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies

2 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan