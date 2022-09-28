Secretary Health reviews performance of THQ hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Health south Punjab Muhammad Iqbal on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to THQ hospital, Kabir Wala to review its performance and check presence of the hospital staff.

During his visit, the secretary health issued suspension order of a female dental surgeon for absence from duty for over two weeks without any notice submitted to the authority concerned.

The suspended dental surgeon was directed to report at Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab forthwith.

Iqbal inquired about medical facilities being offered to the patients and the level of satisfaction of their heirs.

He also asked about the success of immunisation drive launched to protect children from infectious diseases.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Iqbal said any negligence toward service delivery would not be tolerated.

He said there was need to bring valuable improvements in health sector to meet expectations of the people.