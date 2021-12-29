Secretary health reviews RED vaccination campaign

Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch on Wednesday reviewed Reach Every Door (RED) vaccination campaign and third-party survey

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch on Wednesday reviewed Reach Every Door (RED) vaccination campaign and third-party survey.

According to spokesperson for the P&SHD, the representatives of Oxford Policy Management, High Quality Technical Assistance and UK Aid were present from third-party, while DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, Additional Secretary Sundas Irshad and others were present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary health said the survey were conducted on 1068 people in different areas of the province, adding that the health department had succeeded in vaccinating around 63 percent of rural population in Punjab.

According to the results of survey, 90 percent of vaccinated population was satisfied with the quality of vaccines.

"These kinds of results will help us to improve the campaigns in future", he added.

Talking about the campaigns in future, he said, "The government will surely add remote areas as well as our prisons in the future campaigns, adding we targeted men and women without any discrimination in RED phase 2".

He said that fake entry was a huge problem and the department was trying to deal with it in every way possible, even trying to make data entry protocols better in collaboration with the Federal government.

He said that Phase-3 of RED would be launched in February with better planning and everyUnion Council would be added in micro-planning of RED phase 3.

"Provision of vaccination to everyone without any discrimination is our foremost priority", he added.