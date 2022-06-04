Secretary Health sacks 12 absent employees of BMC

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasir on Saturday expressing displeasure over the poor cleanliness situation in Bolan Medical College (BMC) and absenteeism sacked 12 absent employees of the college.

He issued orders for the absent employees' dismissal during his surprise visit to the BMC here. During the visit, the health secretary was accompanied by BMC Principal, Additional Secretary Health and other officials.

The secretary also expressed his displeasure over the overcrowding of the students in the hostel rooms.

The students living in the hostel informed the visiting secretary that at least 15 students were staying in one room of the hostel. They also informed the health secretary about the water shortage and security issues in the hostel and college.

The secretary, reacting to the due demand of the students, directed XEN PHE department to immediately address the water scarcity issue besides asking SHO to improve security of the students.

"The government had increased the number of medical seats but had not built hostels for the students," the students further lamented.

"The C&W department should immediately complete the construction work of the new hostel and start the renovation work of the existing hostel," they added.

Upon which, the secretary approved to rent a hostel for BMC female students and asked the officials concerned to immediately start the repair work of wash rooms, residential hostels of BMC students, restoration of space for sports activities, repair of academic blocks and library.

The BMC students thanked Balochistan Health Secretary for visiting the hostel and showing interest in student issues and taking immediate steps for resolving them.