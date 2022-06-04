UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health Sacks 12 Absent Employees Of BMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Secretary Health sacks 12 absent employees of BMC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasir on Saturday expressing displeasure over the poor cleanliness situation in Bolan Medical College (BMC) and absenteeism sacked 12 absent employees of the college.

He issued orders for the absent employees' dismissal during his surprise visit to the BMC here. During the visit, the health secretary was accompanied by BMC Principal, Additional Secretary Health and other officials.

The secretary also expressed his displeasure over the overcrowding of the students in the hostel rooms.

The students living in the hostel informed the visiting secretary that at least 15 students were staying in one room of the hostel. They also informed the health secretary about the water shortage and security issues in the hostel and college.

The secretary, reacting to the due demand of the students, directed XEN PHE department to immediately address the water scarcity issue besides asking SHO to improve security of the students.

"The government had increased the number of medical seats but had not built hostels for the students," the students further lamented.

"The C&W department should immediately complete the construction work of the new hostel and start the renovation work of the existing hostel," they added.

Upon which, the secretary approved to rent a hostel for BMC female students and asked the officials concerned to immediately start the repair work of wash rooms, residential hostels of BMC students, restoration of space for sports activities, repair of academic blocks and library.

The BMC students thanked Balochistan Health Secretary for visiting the hostel and showing interest in student issues and taking immediate steps for resolving them.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Sports Poor Water Student Visit Rent Nasir Bolan Government

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

3 hours ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

4 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

4 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock wor ..

Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock worth million of rupees into ashe ..

5 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.