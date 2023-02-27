Secretary Health Saleh Nasir chaired a meeting for the Package of Int chairs meeting for IHS package

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Saleh Nasir chaired a meeting for the Package of Integrated Health Services (IHS) through Functional Integration of EPI, LHW Programs, Nutrition and MNCH.

The meeting was attended by various health officials and program managers, including Director General Health Services Dr Noor Qazi, Cheif Planning officer Abdul Rasool Zehri, Manager TB Control Program Balochistan Dr Asif Shawani, Provincial Coordinator AIDS Dr Afzal Zarkoon, Provincial Coordinator Preventive Program Dr Amir Raisani, Provincial Coordinator Dr Akhtar Buledi, Provincial Coordinator Hepatitis Dr Shoaib Kurd, Dr Ababgar Baloch consultant to Secretary Health, Health Department, Deputy Chief Planning Officer Naveed Raisani, Senior Planning Officer Dr Shahkoh Mengal, and Dr Jawad Ahmed from WHO, Deputy Coordinator Dr Imdad Ullah Achakzai.

During the meeting, Secretary Health Saleh Nasir constituted a committee to coordinate all programs head and submit a report to the Secretary Health.

The committee will be led by Dr. Aamir Raisani and other members will include Dr. Ababgar Baloch, Dr. Shahkoh Mengal, and Dr. Jawad Ahmed.

The main goal of the committee is to ensure the functional integration of various health programs for the Package of Integrated Health Services (IHS).

